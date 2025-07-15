Mountain Dew Teams with EA SPORTS College Football 26 to Launch Dew University

Mountain Dew has entered the digital arena with a game-changing partnership in EA SPORTS College Football 26, debuting Dew University, a fully playable, custom team and stadium now live in-game.
The Mountain DEW University (MDU) experience features everything from a hyped-up “Mountain Dude” mascot to branded signage at in-game Pepsi Pour schools. Dew fans can complete MDU challenges to unlock special reward packs, bringing extra flavor to gameplay.
The launch has been an instant success, with Dew University already downloaded over 35,000 times, making it the most popular custom school in the game so far.
Streaming icon TimTheTatman will spotlight MDU during special livestream events, starting July 23.
On August 13, fans can grab exclusive Dew University and Baja Blast University merch through the TikTok Shop. The gear will be bundled with 18-packs of Mountain Dew and Baja Blast, adding an extra layer of fan engagement to the campaign.