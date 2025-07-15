Nick Cannon keeps winning. Now that multi-hyphenate is taking late night to a whole new level with Nick Cannon @ Night, a fresh weekly video series that flips the traditional talk show format on its head. Teaming up once again with Wondery, Cannon is stepping in front of a live audience to dive deep into some of the most unfiltered topics in relationships, dating, sex, and modern love.

Get this, set to premiere July 23 across YouTube, Wondery+, and all major podcast platforms, the series promises real talk with zero filters. Cannon will be joined by a rotating panel of expert voices and celebrity guests, including relationship guru Dr. Laura Berman, intimacy coach Dr. Viviana Coles, wellness and addiction specialist Dr. Mike Dow, sex therapist Dr. Jamye Waxman, medical professional Dr. Kerry-Anne Perkins, plus familiar names like Melyssa Ford, Raven Symoné, Bobbi Althoff, Rosa Acosta, and Courtney Bee.

The innovative new show will feature candid roundtable convos sparked by fan-submitted questions drawn straight from Nick’s personal DMs. Wondery said it best: “When it comes to his personal life, Nick has never shied away, unapologetically leaving the world curious about his views on dating, fatherhood, and modern relationships. So, who better to offer advice?”

What’s more, recurring segments like Anonymous @ Night will allow viewers to submit their juiciest relationship dilemmas and get real-time feedback from Nick and his guests. Fans can also expect hot takes, public opinion polls, and live audience interaction that blends humor with insight.