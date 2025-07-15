Pharrell Williams has been named a Knight of the Legion of Honor, France’s highest civilian distinction. Honored for his cultural influence and work in luxury fashion, the award recognizes the global impact of the producer and designer.

Currently the men’s creative director at Louis Vuitton, Pharrell moved to Paris after taking on the role and has since contributed to other LVMH brands, including a limited-edition Moët & Chandon bottle and Tiffany jewelry pieces. According to WWD, He joins 588 other recipients who have shaped French and global culture. This latest honor cements Pharrell’s legacy as both a creative icon and cultural ambassador.