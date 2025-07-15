Portland Fire WNBA Team Debuts Name, Logo, and Vision for 2026

The WNBA’s newest franchise has a name. Today, Portland’s expansion team officially announced its identity as the Portland Fire, a nod to the city’s spirit, resilience, and passion for women’s sports.

Reviving the name of Portland’s original WNBA team from the early 2000s, the Portland Fire debuts a bold new look created by local agency Adopt. The logo incorporates regional symbols including Mount Hood, the city’s iconic bridges, and a “Rose on Fire” emblem that blends the city’s floral icon with the fierce energy of flame.

“As a city that has long championed women’s sports, Portland is ready to reclaim its place in the WNBA and reignite its connection to the game on the world stage,” said Clare Hamill, Portland Fire Interim President. “We are thrilled to complete the journey of bringing professional women’s basketball back to the Rose City, while honoring the legacy of the original franchise to blaze a new, bold path forward.”

The team will call the Moda Center home and begin play in 2026. RAJ Sports, the group behind the recent acquisition of the Portland Thorns, owns it.

“Portland has long stood at the forefront of women’s sports, and with nearly 11,000 season ticket deposits to-date, this community has made it clear they’re ready to embrace the return of women’s professional basketball,” said Lisa Bhathal Merage. “We’re proud to reignite the Portland Fire and can’t wait to welcome new and longtime fans to the Moda Center in 2026.”

To celebrate the brand launch, a fan event will be held on July 15 at the Moda Center, followed by Global Women’s Sports Epicenter Week starting on July 23. Merchandise is now available at portlandfireteamshop.com.