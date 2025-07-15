In the newest ridiculous moment straight out of ICE, Alex Maganda, a proud Morehouse College alum, is now at the center of an immigration case that has mobilized HBCU communities across the country. Maganda was taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement after what began as a routine traffic stop. He is currently being held at the Bluebonnet Detention Facility in Anson, Texas, while facing potential deportation.

Disgusting profiling. Yea, we said it.

Get this, although originally from Mexico, Maganda came to the United States at the age of five and was a recipient of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. However, his DACA status recently expired, placing him at risk despite his deep roots in the country.

Get this, with the help of his girlfriend Maszoliin Spencer and attorney Carrie Nguyen, a growing network of supporters is rallying behind him. Speaking to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Spencer emphasized just how much is at stake. “This man has been here since 2000. It’s 2025 and he’s 30 years old and has this huge community. He doesn’t know anyone [in Mexico]. He’s from there, but he doesn’t know anything. This country shaped him.”

What’s more Nguyen echoed that sentiment, adding, “He graduated high school, had a very accomplished football career, went to Morehouse, has a good job. He pays his taxes and has a U.S. citizen girlfriend. Did he make a mistake? Absolutely. But who hasn’t? He’s not a danger to the community and he’s not a flight risk because there are ways for him to obtain his residency down the road.”

In an online response in force, alumni and students from Morehouse and Spelman have taken to their socials, using the hashtag #FreeAlexMaganda to raise awareness and push for justice. The online momentum has offered hope to Maganda and those closest to him. “I don’t feel alone. He doesn’t feel alone; his family doesn’t feel alone,” Spencer said. “If we can get him home, that would be the biggest blessing.”

A hearing on Maganda’s case is expected within the next two weeks.