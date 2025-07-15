This year’s MLB All-Star Game wasn’t just a celebration of elite talent—it was a global showcase. With 30 internationally-born players across the American and National League rosters, the 2025 Midsummer Classic showed just how deep the international game runs. From the Dominican Republic to Japan, these stars brought heat, style, and storylines to Atlanta.

The AL featured 17 international players, while the NL boasted 13. Mexico made headlines with four players, the most ever selected from the country in one All-Star Game. In total, there have now been 365 internationally-born All-Stars in MLB history.

Here’s the breakdown, featuring origin and quick-hit stats as of the break:

American League International All-Stars:

Jonathan Aranda (Mexico) – .298 AVG, 10 HR, 39 RBI; Rays infielder with a rising bat

– .298 AVG, 10 HR, 39 RBI; Rays infielder with a rising bat Randy Arozarena (Cuba) – .273 AVG, 17 HR, 55 RBI; Known for October heroics

– .273 AVG, 17 HR, 55 RBI; Known for October heroics Javier Báez (Puerto Rico) – .257 AVG, 14 HR, 48 RBI; Tigers veteran still flashing the glove

– .257 AVG, 14 HR, 48 RBI; Tigers veteran still flashing the glove Junior Caminero (Dominican Republic) – .321 AVG, 15 HR, 47 RBI; Top rookie phenom

– .321 AVG, 15 HR, 47 RBI; Top rookie phenom Aroldis Chapman (Cuba) – 2.35 ERA, 41 K, 8 SV; Veteran flamethrower

– 2.35 ERA, 41 K, 8 SV; Veteran flamethrower Jazz Chisholm Jr. (Bahamas) – .252 AVG, 12 HR, 19 SB; Electric energy for the Marlins

– .252 AVG, 12 HR, 19 SB; Electric energy for the Marlins Carlos Estévez (D.R.) – 1.98 ERA, 18 SV; Angels’ bullpen anchor

– 1.98 ERA, 18 SV; Angels’ bullpen anchor Maikel Garcia (Venezuela) – .281 AVG, 22 SB, elite leadoff presence for Royals

– .281 AVG, 22 SB, elite leadoff presence for Royals Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Canada) – .305 AVG, 23 HR, 64 RBI; All-Star staple

– .305 AVG, 23 HR, 64 RBI; All-Star staple Yusei Kikuchi (Japan) – 9–4, 3.12 ERA, 108 K; Reliable lefty for Blue Jays

– 9–4, 3.12 ERA, 108 K; Reliable lefty for Blue Jays Alejandro Kirk (Mexico) – .270 AVG, 8 HR; Defense-first catcher with sneaky pop

– .270 AVG, 8 HR; Defense-first catcher with sneaky pop Andrés Muñoz (Mexico) – 1.74 ERA, 22 SV, 65 K; Lights-out closer for Seattle

– 1.74 ERA, 22 SV, 65 K; Lights-out closer for Seattle Isaac Paredes (Mexico) – .289 AVG, 20 HR, 58 RBI; Tampa’s biggest bat

– .289 AVG, 20 HR, 58 RBI; Tampa’s biggest bat Jeremy Peña (D.R.) – .272 AVG, 13 HR; Gold Glove shortstop

– .272 AVG, 13 HR; Gold Glove shortstop José Ramírez (D.R.) – .292 AVG, 24 HR, 75 RBI; Guardians franchise cornerstone

– .292 AVG, 24 HR, 75 RBI; Guardians franchise cornerstone Julio Rodríguez (D.R.) – .268 AVG, 18 HR, 21 SB; One of MLB’s brightest young stars

– .268 AVG, 18 HR, 21 SB; One of MLB’s brightest young stars Gleyber Torres (Venezuela) – .274 AVG, 15 HR; Key part of Yankees’ middle infield

National League International All-Stars:

Ronald Acuña Jr. (Venezuela) – .307 AVG, 20 HR, 36 SB; NL MVP candidate again

– .307 AVG, 20 HR, 36 SB; NL MVP candidate again Elly De La Cruz (D.R.) – .265 AVG, 12 HR, 46 SB; Baseball’s most exciting player right now

– .265 AVG, 12 HR, 46 SB; Baseball’s most exciting player right now Edwin Díaz (Puerto Rico) – 2.01 ERA, 58 K, 16 SV; Mets closer back in elite form

– 2.01 ERA, 58 K, 16 SV; Mets closer back in elite form Francisco Lindor (Puerto Rico) – .278 AVG, 21 HR, 60 RBI; Mr. Smile back in rhythm

– .278 AVG, 21 HR, 60 RBI; Mr. Smile back in rhythm Ketel Marte (D.R.) – .295 AVG, 13 HR; Glue guy in Arizona’s lineup

– .295 AVG, 13 HR; Glue guy in Arizona’s lineup Adrian Morejon (Cuba) – 3.20 ERA in 42 IP; Padres’ lefty with high upside

– 3.20 ERA in 42 IP; Padres’ lefty with high upside Shohei Ohtani (Japan) – .314 AVG, 29 HR, 70 RBI; What else needs to be said?

– .314 AVG, 29 HR, 70 RBI; What else needs to be said? Freddy Peralta (D.R.) – 10–4, 3.11 ERA, 132 K; Underrated ace in Milwaukee

– 10–4, 3.11 ERA, 132 K; Underrated ace in Milwaukee Randy Rodríguez (D.R.) – 2.88 ERA in middle relief for the Giants

– 2.88 ERA in middle relief for the Giants Eugenio Suárez (Venezuela) – .245 AVG, 18 HR; Still swinging big for the D-Backs

– .245 AVG, 18 HR; Still swinging big for the D-Backs Robert Suarez (Venezuela) – 1.59 ERA, 21 SV; One of MLB’s best closers

– 1.59 ERA, 21 SV; One of MLB’s best closers Fernando Tatis Jr. (D.R.) – .301 AVG, 26 HR, 22 SB; Playing elite both ways

– .301 AVG, 26 HR, 22 SB; Playing elite both ways Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Japan) – 8–3, 2.67 ERA, 113 K; Instant impact rookie for Dodgers

From power bats to electric arms, the international wave is driving the future of the game. Salute to all the countries represented—you’re not just on the map, you’re running the bases.