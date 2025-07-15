The 2025 MLB All-Star Game is set to deliver another unforgettable midsummer classic as the league’s brightest stars take the field tonight at Atlanta’s Truist Park. With All-Star Week drawing thousands of fans to Georgia’s capital, highlighted by the Home Run Derby, MLB Draft, and Celebrity Softball Game, baseball’s best now step into the spotlight for the big show.

This year’s All-Star Game will mark a blend of rising young talent and seasoned veterans, with lineups stacked on both sides. The National League, managed by Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts, will enjoy home-field advantage, while Yankees manager Aaron Boone leads the American League squad.

With names like Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, Freddie Freeman, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. headlining both orders, fans can expect fireworks from the opening pitch. In an added storyline, the AL comes into the game with three Detroit Tigers in their starting lineup, including second baseman Gleyber Torres batting leadoff and left-hander Tarik Skubal starting on the mound. On the NL side, Atlanta’s own Ronald Acuña Jr. will bring the energy early from the two-hole, as Braves fans fill Truist Park in support of their hometown hero.

Here are the starting lineups and official batting orders for both leagues in tonight’s All-Star Game:

National League Starting Lineup

Manager: Dave Roberts (Dodgers)

Starting Pitcher: Paul Skenes (Pirates)

Shohei Ohtani – DH (Dodgers) Ronald Acuña Jr. – LF (Braves) Ketel Marte – 2B (Diamondbacks) Freddie Freeman – 1B (Dodgers) Manny Machado – 3B (Padres) Will Smith – C (Dodgers) Kyle Tucker – RF (Cubs) Francisco Lindor – SS (Mets) Pete Crow-Armstrong – CF (Cubs)

American League Starting Lineup

Manager: Aaron Boone (Yankees)

Starting Pitcher: Tarik Skubal (Tigers)

Gleyber Torres – 2B (Tigers) Riley Greene – LF (Tigers) Aaron Judge – RF (Yankees) Cal Raleigh – C (Mariners) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. – 1B (Blue Jays) Ryan O’Hearn – DH (Orioles) Junior Caminero – 3B (Rays) Javier Báez – CF (Tigers) Jacob Wilson – SS (Athletics)

With baseball’s biggest names ready to clash and two flamethrowers, Skenes and Skubal, taking the mound, this year’s All-Star Game promises high-octane action from the very first inning. The 2025 All-Star Game airs live on FOX at 8 PM EST. Let the midsummer magic begin.