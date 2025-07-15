With the Atlanta heat pushing past 90 degrees and Truist Park rocking with over 40,000 fans, the 2025 T-Mobile MLB Home Run Derby turned into a midsummer slugfest for the ages. While the hometown crowd showed major love for Braves first baseman Matt Olson, it was Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, better known as “The Big Dumper”, who lit up the night and walked off with the crown.

Raleigh, nicknamed for the size of his backside and the power it brings, made history as the first catcher and the first switch-hitter to ever win the Home Run Derby. In the finals, he outslugged Tampa Bay Rays rising star Junior Caminero 18-15, taking home the iced-out chain reserved for the Derby king.

The night was full of jaw-dropping moments from a stacked lineup. James Wood came out the gate crushing, sending one into orbit at 486 feet. Brent Rooker kept pace, smacking 17 dingers in his first round after adjusting mid-session. Caminero turned heads with 21 bombs of his own, including a monster shot that reached 475 feet. Then Oneil Cruz stepped in and sent a warning to the rest of the field, blasting a jaw-dropping 513-footer, the longest of the night. Byron Buxton stumbled out the gate but found his rhythm after the break, bringing his total to 20 homers. Meanwhile, Jazz Chisholm Jr., a fan favorite and social media darling, couldn’t get it going and bowed out early with just four out the park—marking the lowest total since 2010.

Raleigh showed the poise and pop of a seasoned vet, swatting 15 homers in the first round, including a 471-foot shot that had the crowd buzzing. By the time the final round hit, his swing was locked in, and he sealed the deal with a clutch performance that secured his place in Derby history.

From the crowd energy to the pure power on display, this year’s Derby was everything the culture loves about baseball, flash, fire, and big moments. Cal “The Big Dumper” Raleigh owned the night, and the league better take notice.