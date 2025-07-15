James Gunn’s Superman debuted with a powerful $217 million at the global box office, including $122 million domestically, making it the third-largest opening of 2025. The film trails only A Minecraft Movie and Lilo & Stitch in this year’s debut rankings. Internationally, it added $95 million across 78 markets. With a production budget of $225 million and an estimated $100 million in promotional costs, Warner Bros. and DC Studios are looking at a strong return as the film gains momentum worldwide.

