Travis Scott is taking his record-breaking CIRCUS MAXIMUS WORLD TOUR even further. The global superstar has added two major international dates for 2025, with a newly announced show in Abu Dhabi on November 15 at Etihad Park and another in Mumbai on November 19 at Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

Promoted by Live Nation, the tour’s limited global run will span six countries, launching October 11 in Johannesburg, South Africa, and making stops in Delhi, Seoul, Sanya, and Tokyo. These new additions build on a tour that initially kicked off in 2023 and went on to become the highest-grossing rap tour in history, earning $209.3 million across 76 sold-out shows.

Presale tickets for Abu Dhabi go live Thursday, July 17, at 12 pm GST, with general sales beginning Friday, July 18. Mumbai tickets will be available to the public starting Saturday, July 19, at 12:00 p.m. IST via travisscott.com.

Fans in India and the UAE now have their chance to experience one of hip hop’s biggest live spectacles.