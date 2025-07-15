Trey Songz is on the police radar after he allegedly beat a cameraman at The Ivy in Huntington, NY. Songz was believed to be at The Ivy in support of the owner.

According to TMZ, Issa Mansoor detailed that he saw Songz arrive with an entourage and was asked to film while the singer performed. Trey was reportedly unaware of the filming, which eventually led to issues with fans and other people. At the end of the event, Songz was asked for one more shot in front of the logo, Mansoor began filming, and Songz allegedly attacked the photographer with punches and eventually smashed two of his cameras.

The owner is said to have attempted to stop the assault. Songz responded, “I don’t give a f—,” leading to a confrontation with the owner. Mansoor visited the hospital and was diagnosed with a migraine, ankle pain, and a concussion.

For his part, Songz’s rep calls the news “lazy and unfair,” adding:

“What happened at The Ivy was the result of increasingly aggressive paparazzi invading an artist’s personal space, conduct that puts everyone at risk and a trend that’s impacting not just Trey but artists everywhere. Trey disputes the characterization of events, is cooperating fully with authorities, and looks forward to the facts, not speculation, speaking for themselves.”