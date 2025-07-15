WWE and Fanatics Betting and Gaming have announced a new multi-year licensing deal to produce exclusive WWE-themed online casino games in the U.S., just in time for SummerSlam. The partnership will bring a series of officially licensed games to Fanatics Casino across Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

Launching at the end of July, the games are set to include WWE Blackjack, Raw Multiplier Melee, SmackDown Big Money Entrance, WWE Bonus Rumble Gold Blitz, and WWE Clash of the Wilds. Fanatics Game Studios will develop the titles in collaboration with Boom Entertainment and Games Global.

To celebrate SummerSlam, which takes place August 2 and 3 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, Fanatics Casino will roll out a full WWE-branded experience. This includes exclusive sign-up offers and a special WWE edition of the popular Spin to Win game.

“We are excited to expand our relationship with WWE to now include an exclusive portfolio of WWE-themed online casino games,” said Ari Borod, Chief Business Officer at Fanatics Betting and Gaming. “This is a natural extension of the WWE-Fanatics partnership which already includes global e-commerce, licensed merchandise, memorabilia, as well as producing and distributing a growing lineup of digital shows.”

Fanatics Casino is available on iOS, Android, and web platforms, giving wrestling fans a new way to engage with the WWE brand.