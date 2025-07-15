Here we go. YNW Melly is set to return to court in September 2025 to face retrial in the high-profile double murder case that has followed him for years. The Florida rapper, born Jamell Demons, is accused of killing two of his closest friends and fellow YNW members, Christopher “YNW Juvy” Thomas Jr. and Anthony “YNW Sakchaser” Williams, in 2018.

As earlier reported by the Sun-Sentinel, jury selection is scheduled to kick off on September 10, with opening statements expected to begin on September 16.

In case you missed it, prosecutors claim that on the night of October 26, 2018, Melly and co-defendant Cortlen “YNW Bortlen” Henry fatally shot Thomas and Williams in Miramar, Florida, then attempted to stage the scene to resemble a drive-by shooting. Authorities say the forensic evidence, including ballistic analysis and phone records, conflicts with Melly’s original version of events.

What’s wild and sinister is how investigators allege Melly fired the shots from inside the car and suggest that money disputes and mounting tension within the YNW circle were behind the killings. The prosecution is expected to reintroduce surveillance footage, digital tracking data, expert witness analysis, and testimonies from people connected to the crew.

In case you also missed the, YNW Melly’s first trial in 2023 ended in a mistrial when the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict. Since then, his legal team has pushed for bond while awaiting retrial, but that request was denied, and Melly remains behind bars as the case moves forward.

This retrial is set to revisit all the key elements of the case and will likely be one of the most closely watched trials in the hip hop world next year.