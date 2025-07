The WNBA has unveiled the rosters for the 2025 All-Star Weekend’s 3-Point Contest and Skills Challenge. Caitlin Clark, Sabrina Ionescu, and Kelsey Plum headline the 3-Point Contest, joined by Sonia Citron and Allisha Gray.

In the Skills Challenge, Natasha Cloud, Skylar Diggins, Erica Wheeler, Courtney Williams, and Gray will compete for the title. All-Star Weekend festivities are set to spotlight elite talent from across the league.