Ayo Edebiri is making Emmys history. The breakout star of “The Bear” is now the youngest Black woman to receive three Emmy nominations for acting, a groundbreaking moment in television.

According to Variety, she also picked up a fourth nod for directing the episode “Napkins,” making her the first woman ever to be nominated in both comedy acting and directing categories in the same year. Her milestone marks a significant step forward in representation and recognition for women of color in comedy and behind the camera.