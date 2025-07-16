Her Source | Beauty and Fashion Trends TV

Ayo Edebiri Makes Emmys History with Four Nominations, Sets New Records

July 16, 2025
Shawn Grant

Ayo Edebiri is making Emmys history. The breakout star of “The Bear” is now the youngest Black woman to receive three Emmy nominations for acting, a groundbreaking moment in television.

According to Variety, she also picked up a fourth nod for directing the episode “Napkins,” making her the first woman ever to be nominated in both comedy acting and directing categories in the same year. Her milestone marks a significant step forward in representation and recognition for women of color in comedy and behind the camera.