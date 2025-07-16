Beyoncé fans were injured after a MARTA train escalator sped up and threw nine people off following Monday’s concert.

According to WSB-TV Atlanta, one of the injured was a little girl who broke her ankle. The escalator is currently shut down as MARTA investigates.

One of the victims, Jessica Barrett, believes the malfunction was created by people piling on the elevator, stating, “All of us were basically thrown off the escalator on top of other people.”

Barrett stated she left Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium around midnight when a stampede started in the station. One person at the top of the escalator began to scream and run, sparking a chain reaction.

“It looked so bad, but my prayers are for her because she didn’t cry. She wasn’t yelling out. She really stood there with grace,” Barrett said of the injured girl. “And I was so amazed.”