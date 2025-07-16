Caitlin Clark is injured again. Just ahead of the WNBA All-Star break, Clark was sidelined in the last minute of the Indiana Fever’s 85-77 win over the Connecticut Sun.

Clark appeared to suffer a groin injury. This was just her fourth time on the floor since a groin injury sidelined her earlier in the season. As she took her spot on the bench, Clark covered her head with a towel.

Fever coach Stephanie White told reporters, “We’ll get it evaluated and see what happens from there.” The previous injury was on her left side; the latest appeared to be on her right.

Clark has already missed 10 games this season.