Beyoncé’s highly anticipated Cowboy Carter tour stop at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium turned chaotic Monday night when a post-concert stampede left several fans injured at the nearby Vine City MARTA station.

According to reports from AllHipHop, the panic began when a concertgoer allegedly spotted a bug and screamed, an action that triggered mass confusion in the crowded transit hub. Unaware of the true cause, others followed in fear, creating a sudden and dangerous rush toward the escalators.

“The initial reports were that a woman was scared of an insect and screamed and ran away from it, and others panicked not knowing what was happening,” a MARTA spokesperson confirmed. The surge caused the escalators to speed up before coming to a sudden halt, throwing several riders off balance and resulting in multiple injuries.

Authorities confirmed that nine people were hurt in the incident. One individual reportedly suffered a broken ankle, while seven others received treatment for less serious injuries at local hospitals. A ninth person declined medical attention.

This is not the first unexpected setback on Beyoncé’s current tour. Earlier in the week, members of her team became the victims of a car break-in near Atlanta’s Krog Street Market. The vehicle, a rented Jeep Wagoneer, was unattended for roughly an hour before the damage was discovered.

According to the police report, choreographer Christopher Grant and dancer Diandre Blue, both part of Beyoncé’s tour team, reported that two suitcases were stolen. More concerning, however, was the sensitive material reportedly taken in the theft.

“Mr. Grant advised he was also carrying some personal sensitive information for the musician Beyoncé,” the police report noted. “He advised he was her choreographer and Mr. Diandre Blue was a dancer for her and that her hard drives for her upcoming show in Atlanta were stolen also. The hard drives contained watermarked music, some unreleased music, footage plans for the show and past and future set lists.”

Despite the disruptions, the Cowboy Carter tour continues to draw massive crowds and acclaim, though fans are now left hoping for smoother and safer experiences ahead.