This past weekend, Oakley lit up Southern California with a 48-hour celebration marking the brand’s 50th anniversary. Hosted at the brand’s Interplanetary Headquarters in Foothill Ranch, the weekend-long experience brought together world-class athletes, cultural disruptors, and creators for a look back at Oakley’s legacy and a high-powered glimpse into its future.

The celebration hit its peak on Saturday night, July 12, as Oakley threw an electrifying party that blended innovation, rebellion, and pure spectacle. The star-studded crowd was treated to a surprise performance by none other than Travis Scott, who took the stage wearing unreleased Plantaris Squared shades and custom Oakley apparel. His set, explosive in both visuals and sound, included hits like “FE!N,” “SICKO MODE,” “BUTTERFLY EFFECT,” and “GOOSEBUMPS,” complete with pyro effects and immersive projections.

Travis also gave fans an exclusive first performance of CHAMPAIGN & VACAY, a track from the upcoming JackBoys 2 project, which officially dropped over the weekend.

Closing out the night, GRAMMY-winning producer and artist Metro Boomin kept the energy sky-high with a headline DJ set, rocking Oakley Ellipse frames while running through a blazing playlist that kept the atrium bumping.

The whole event was hosted by Terry Crews, who helped transform Oakley HQ into an all-out party space. The guest list was stacked, featuring stars like Saweetie, Yara Shahidi, Keith Powers, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Iann Dior, Salehe Bembury, Erick the Architect, and Destiny Jones.

Team Oakley showed up strong too, with athletes past and present in attendance. Faces included Jaylen Brown, Oksana Masters, Mikaela Shiffrin, Mark Cavendish, Aleksander Kilde, Justin Jefferson, Aaron Jones, Diana Flores, Ato Boldon, Mark McMorris, Andre De Grasse, Caroline Buchanan, and Mathilde Gremaud.

The celebration capped off two full days of immersive experiences, honoring Oakley’s half-century of breaking boundaries in sport, style, and technology.

Fifty years in, Oakley made one thing clear: the brand isn’t looking back. Built on rebellion and driven by innovation, Oakley is just getting started—and the future’s already in motion.