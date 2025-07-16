Drake is proving once again that the turn-up has no time limit. At his exclusive Wealth and Hellness retreat, the rap icon was seen enjoying early morning drinks with Sexyy Red and a celebrity-filled crew, showing fans that the vibes were in full effect well before noon.

Clips circulating across socials show Drake surrounded by guests like comedian BenDaDonn, former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel, and DJ Zack Bia. Among the standout moments was a lively gathering at the bar where the crew decided to start the day with a round of shots. At first, Drake appeared to opt out, but the energy was too contagious to resist. “I’m about to be f**ked up, man, it’s like 9 o’clock,” he joked before raising his glass with the group. The moment doubled as a callback to his lyric in Signs: “You can’t drink all day if you don’t start in the morning.”

The celebration didn’t stop at the retreat. On July 12, Drake brought that same energy to London’s Wireless Festival, where he brought out Sexyy Red for a surprise appearance during his headlining set. The crowd went wild as she ran through fan favorites like “SkeeYee,” “Pound Town,” and “Get It Sexyy” before teaming up with Drake for their chart-climbing hit “Rich Baby Daddy.”

Whether in the hills or on the stage, Drake and Sexyy Red continue to show their chemistry extends far beyond the booth.