Canadian rapper Drake has filed a defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group. The legal action centers on allegations that the company actively conspired to artificially boost the success of Lamar’s diss track, “Not Like Us,” which contained pointed accusations against Drake.

Documents filed recently reveal that Drake’s legal team has submitted an extensive list of 63 potential witnesses. Many of these individuals are company employees, though several prominent figures also appear. Among them is the CEO of Universal Music Group, cited as a key source of information regarding the company’s alleged actions. Additionally, a former major record label president and Lamar’s manager are included on Drake’s witness list. Interestingly, Lamar himself is not named among Drake’s potential witnesses.

The lawsuit seeks to uncover details about the promotion and licensing of the “defamatory material,” with Drake’s team requesting information from major streaming platforms, social media giants, and even organizations involved in high-profile entertainment events. This includes prominent services and entities in digital music, video, social media, and sports entertainment.

In response, Universal Music Group has submitted a considerably shorter list of nine potential witnesses, which notably includes both Drake and Kendrick Lamar. Lawyers for the music group have stated that Lamar is likely to possess discoverable information concerning the creation, distribution, and promotion of the recording and its accompanying visual content.

This legal maneuver marks a new chapter in the intense rivalry that has gripped the hip-hop world.