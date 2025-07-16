Druski is back with a fresh anthem and a new season of his viral hit show Coulda Been House. The comedian dropped “Come To Coulda Been,” featuring Lil Yachty and BNYX, which serves as the theme for Season 2. The track is out now via Coulda Been Records.

The second season premieres July 17 at 9 p.m. ET exclusively on Druski’s official YouTube channel. Shot in Miami, it will follow 16 aspiring artists competing for a $50,000 prize and a record deal with Coulda Been Records.

This season brings even more star power, with appearances by Lil Baby, Rick Ross, Ray J, Saucy Santana, Chocolate Droppa, Sway Calloway, and Bob Menery. It builds on the success of the first season, which included cameos from Snoop Dogg, Birdman, and Chris Brown. The debut season racked up over 80 million views across eight episodes, averaging 10 million views per episode.

Coulda Been House is produced by Druski’s company, 4Lifers Entertainment, and has become a major player in digital entertainment, bypassing traditional TV and racking up huge YouTube numbers.

“We’re taking Coulda Been House to the next level – we have a bigger house, wilder artists and new special guests. This season is definitely going to be extreme, but the competition and pressure will be all worth it for the winner to sign with Coulda Been Records & cash that $50,000 check thanks to Raising Cane’s.” – Druski

The news follows a busy stretch for Druski, who recently appeared on three tracks on Justin Bieber’s surprise SWAG album and took part in the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game in his hometown of Atlanta.

Fans can stream the new single and subscribe to Druski’s YouTube for the premiere.