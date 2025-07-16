What began as a dispute over alleged back rent for her Southwest Atlanta restaurant, Blaze Steak and Seafood, has escalated into an all-out legal battle, with Kandi Burruss now accusing her landlord of harassment. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s company recently sought an emergency court hearing, claiming the landlord’s tactics are a ploy for leverage in their ongoing litigation.

Back in March, Kandi Burruss, 49, denied claims that she was being sued for unpaid rent concerning Blaze Steakhouse, which she co-owns with her husband, Todd Tucker, through their Burruss Tucker Restaurant Group.

However, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the situation has intensified. Burruss’ company filed a new motion alleging that Montego Pacific, the landlord for Blaze Steakhouse, sent a letter on June 13th, outside of the pending legal proceedings. This letter reportedly demanded $190,450 in rental payments and insisted that the restaurant resume operations within five days.

Burruss’ legal team contends that the landlord issued legal threats against the company if they failed to comply, despite the active lawsuit. A lawyer representing Burruss’ companies argued that the letter was sent for the “sole purpose of harassing and intimidating” their clients and to “gain leverage” in the ongoing litigation.

“It is unethical and against public policy for a party and specifically counsel for a party engaged in litigation to threaten criminal proceedings or judicial proceedings for the sole purpose of attempting to gain leverage,” Burruss’ lawyer stated in the filing.

The judge, however, denied Burruss’ companies’ emergency motion. A lawyer for Montego Pacific commented, “Montego Pacific believes that Defendants’ motion lacked merit, and we are glad that the Court agreed.”

The original lawsuit, filed by Montego Pacific, claims that Burruss’ companies owe $154,000 in past-due rent for the restaurant, which opened in 2020. The landlord further alleges that Burruss’ companies failed “to keep the premises in good maintenance and repair,” leading to Montego incurring an additional $56,000 in repair costs that they claim are the tenant’s responsibility under the lease. Kandi Burruss previously criticized the landlord’s decision to name her personally as a defendant after the initial lawsuit was filed.