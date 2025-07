Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show continues to earn acclaim, landing four Emmy nominations for the 2025 awards. The Apple Music-powered performance is nominated for Outstanding Variety Special (Live), Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special, Outstanding Music Direction, and Choreography for a Variety or Reality Program.

FOUR 2025 EMMY NOMINATIONS



Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring @kendricklamar



Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

Outstanding Directing For a Variety Special

Outstanding Music Direction

Choreography (Variety/Reality)@NFL@AppleMusic@NFLonFox@PGLang@TheEmmys… pic.twitter.com/OIbv1MsOeq — Roc Nation (@RocNation) July 15, 2025