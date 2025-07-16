Max B is looking to wrap up his beef with Jim Jones. Speaking on a phone call with Drink Champs, Max discussed French Montana and Jim Jones collaborating on “Too Late” in 2021, revealing, “It was all love.”

“At this point, shit, business is business,” Max said. “Me and bro personal affairs shouldn’t be able to stop your business. You know that shit was mad years ago, we was running around young, we was entertaining. Jim said a bunch of hard shit about me. So, we all say hard shit about each other, okay? Jim done wished me dead, all type of shit.”

But now? There are no regrets. “For me to have regrets is to question my past. I’m right where God wants me to be. I ain’t on my time, I’m on His time. So, whatever happened, that’s what was supposed to happen for us to get to this point right now. We gonna learn from that. We was young, bro. Everybody did wild shit, ain’t nobody perfect. We all did crazy shit.”

You can hear the full interview below.

In January, Max B revealed that he has been in conversation with Young Thug with hopes the two can connect on a song. Biggaveli shared a video of a phone conversation with the recently freed Atlanta legend.

Man, I’m in here grinding this sh– out,” Max says. “We ’bout to hit the home stretch, baby. We gon’ make some history?”

You can see the clip below.

We are under a year before Biggaveli returns to the streets. Max B called Officially Ice of The Joe Budden Podcast and revealed the date to get the world back Wavy.

Max B revealed he will be released from prison on Nov. 9 and already has big plans.

“I can’t wait to get in the studio,” Max said. There’s a lot of artists out there, too many to name. I’m looking forward to working with the big names, the head honchos. I’m not going to put myself in a box. I’m open for all that but they gotta be A-list. I’m fucking with A-list. If this shit ain’t A-list, I can’t fuck with it.”