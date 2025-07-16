What began as a night meant to mark a major career milestone for Chicago rapper Mello Buckzz ended in heartbreak and violence. On July 3, while celebrating the release of HollyHOOD The Mixtape at Artis Restaurant and Lounge in Chicago’s River North neighborhood, a shooting outside the venue left four people dead and 14 others wounded.

Nearly two weeks after the tragedy, Mello shared her first public statement on the Gram, offering a deeply emotional response to the devastation. “These weren’t strangers,” she wrote. “These were people I love. These were friends, family, creatives, significant others, and people who’ve been with me through this entire journey.”

The gunfire erupted shortly after 11 p.m. in what police believe was a drive-by shooting carried out from a dark-colored vehicle. Investigators say multiple shooters may have been involved, with shell casings from at least two different firearms recovered at the scene. No arrests have been made. The victims were identified as two men, ages 23 and 25, and two women, ages 26 and 27.

Mello called the shooting “senseless” and shared her sorrow over the lives lost and the impact left behind. “There’s no reason a group of innocent people, mostly women, should have ever been targeted in that way,” she wrote.

In closing, the rapper pledged to keep the memory of the victims alive and support those affected. “I will continue to honor those we lost, stand by those who are healing, and do everything I can to keep their memory alive.”

The tragedy has cast a long shadow over what should have been a night of joy, but Mello’s message stands as a powerful reminder of resilience and community in the face of unthinkable loss.