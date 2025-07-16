Michelle Obama, Barack Obama, and her brother Craig Robinson sat down for a candid and entertaining conversation on the latest episode of IMO, released July 16, where they opened up about family life, media noise, and yes, even those nonstop rumors about a possible split.

The show kicked off with humor as Robinson teased the couple about still being on good terms. Barack leaned into the joke, replying, “She took me back! It was touch and go for a while,” sparking laughter all around.

But the conversation quickly turned more reflective. Robinson shared a recent encounter with a woman who asked him what Barack had supposedly done wrong, assuming a scandal must be behind the internet whispers. Barack picked up on the implication immediately. “And you knew she was gon’ say, ‘What did he do?’ It wasn’t like, ‘What happened to him?’ It was like, ‘How’d he mess up?’” he said, laughing.

Robinson was quick to shut down the speculation, confirming there was no truth to the rumors. Barack admitted he often has no idea what people are saying online until someone brings it up. “So I don’t even know this stuff is going on,” he explained. “Then someone will mention it to me, and I’ll just be like, ‘What are you talking about?’”

Michelle had previously addressed the divorce chatter during an appearance on the Work In Progress podcast. She explained that after their time in the White House, she deliberately stepped out of the public spotlight to focus on family and recharge. Her decision to skip certain events, like Donald Trump’s inauguration, only added fuel to the rumors, but behind the scenes, the bond remained strong.

She acknowledged that public perception can blur reality but made one thing clear. The Obamas are still standing side by side, even if they are not always showing up everywhere together.