Nick Cannon is returning to the spotlight with a bold new project. Today, Wondery officially announced Nick Cannon @ Night, a weekly video podcast reimagining the traditional late-night talk show format. Premiering July 23 across YouTube, Wondery+, and podcast platforms, the series invites fans into Cannon’s DMs for honest, humorous, and uncensored conversations about love, sex, and relationships.

Recorded in front of a live Los Angeles audience, each episode blends Cannon’s personal experiences with commentary from celebrity guests and expert voices. Confirmed experts this season include Dr. Laura Berman, Dr. Viviana Coles, Dr. Mike Dow, Dr. Jamye Waxman, and Dr. Kerry-Anne Perkins, who offer insight into intimacy, mental health, and modern dating culture.

Guests like Raven-Symoné, Melyssa Ford, Bobbi Althoff, Flame Monroe, and Hannah Stocking join Cannon in candid, unfiltered conversations. Segments like “Anonymous @ Night” and street interviews bring viewer interaction to the forefront, transforming Cannon’s inbox into a space for community-driven storytelling and reflection.

The launch follows Cannon’s continued collaboration with Wondery, who also produce his card-table comedy show We Playin’ Spades. Known for his wide-reaching career in television, music, and comedy, Cannon is also the host of The Masked Singer, Lego Masters, and Wild ‘N Out.

With Nick Cannon @ Night, the multi-talented entertainer continues pushing boundaries while leaning into the modern dating conversations his audience craves. The show blends intimacy, humor, and expert insight for a new kind of late night experience.