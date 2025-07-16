Nicki Minaj Attacks SZA’s Appearance, Career In Barrage Of Vicious Tweets

Nicki Minaj lit up social media once again yesterday, unleashing a string of heated tweets that targeted both Top Dawg Entertainment president Terrence “Punch” Henderson and R&B singer SZA.

Minaj began by claiming that Henderson bullied her after she turned down his business offers, alleging that she has receipts to prove it.



“So glad I have proof of being bullied by AND being lied on by a man PUBLICLY, on a platform I use for my JOB; after I rejected his business proposition on more than one occasion,” she posted. “He failed to disclose to the public that I had rejected his business propositions— and thereby acted in what appears to be retaliation purposefully used to cause financial damages & to engage in a smear campaign against the brand.”

While her comments initially focused on Henderson, the attention quickly shifted when SZA tweeted a cryptic message during Minaj’s rant.



“Mercury retrograde.. don’t take the bait lol silly goose,” the singer wrote. That post sparked an immediate and harsh response from Minaj. “Go draw your freckles back on bookie,” Nicki fired back.



“Liar liar pants on fire. Sounding like a f**kng dead dog…”

SZA followed up with a short reply: “I don’t give a fck bout none of that weird sht you popping,” she wrote. “Lmao lemme go back to being calm shy and meek. Yall have blessed night ! See you tomorrow for night 2 Paris !!”

Minaj, however, didn’t stop there. In a rapid-fire series of additional tweets, she tore into SZA’s appearance, artistry, and status in the music industry. “Sza if every song you’ve ever done vanished right now the music business wouldn’t even miss you,” she wrote. “B*tch what have you ever done besides yodel with auto tune that needed retuning? Boo im an icon. You’re not. The end.”

Nicki also hurled personal insults, calling the Grammy winner “ugly,” “dirty,” and “musty,” and later doubled down on her criticism during a discussion on Stationhead, captured by Live Bitez. There, she accused SZA of faking her freckles and dissing other female entertainers behind the scenes.

As of now, SZA has not issued any further response to Minaj’s string of attacks.