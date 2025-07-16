Plies is once again making it clear he has zero tolerance for Donald Trump, especially when it comes to the ongoing controversy surrounding the Epstein investigation.

In case you missed it, after Trump recently brushed off questions about the alleged high-profile figures named in connection with Jeffrey Epstein, the Florida rapper wasted no time responding. Known for his unfiltered commentary, Plies took to X to express his frustration and suspicion.

“77 Million People Voted for a Liar. Now They Mad He’ Lying!!!!” he wrote.

🤣🤣🤣🤣 They Got Me Curious Now!!!!! 🤣🤣🤣 What’s In These Damn Files????? 👀👀🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/7QSwdczyvO — Plies (@plies) July 16, 2025

In a post on X, Plies went deeper, questioning what might be hidden inside the sealed Epstein files. “Now I’m curious, bruh,” he said. “What the f*** be in these Epstein files, bruh? What can be in these motherfing files?! … It ain’t no motherfing way he tried his rich friends, because he don’t give a f*** about them motherfing friends… That motherf is law to him, his wife can be in there!”

Get this, he went on to call out what he believes is out-of-character behavior from Trump, who rarely defends anyone other than himself. “I can’t believe that man would embarrass himself to protect somebody else,” he added. “That has never been his style.”

Plies also reminded viewers of Trump’s past inflammatory remarks. “Remember when that motherfer told y’all Haitians and s were eating all the cats, and Obama wasn’t born here?” he said. “He said time to motherf***ing move on!”