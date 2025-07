The New York Jets and All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner have agreed to a record-breaking four-year, $120.4 million contract extension, averaging $30.1 million per year.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the deal makes Gardner the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history. His agents, AJ Vaynerchuk and Allante Gardner of VaynerSports, finalized the agreement, which cements Sauce as a cornerstone of the Jets’ defense for years to come.