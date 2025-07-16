Troy Ave Opens Fire to Protect Chef Geoff Cole During Armed Robbery Attempt

Troy Ave held down his friend, celebrity chef Geoff Cole. When an alleged armed robber charged the duo, Troy pulled his gun and opened fire.

According to TMZ, the shooting occurred in San Diego, showing Troy and Cole exiting a Bentley when the gunman appeared. Ave pulled his gun before Cole could finish fumbling over his and began to chase the man and fire.

Chef Cole cosigned the moment, stating, “s/o 2 my BROTHER Ave for Holding it Down in a situation where most woulda RAN or FOLDED.”

You can see the footage below.