Usher is stepping into a new spotlight, not on stage, but in a sleek campaign for Ralph Lauren Fragrances. The Grammy-winning icon has been named the official face of Ralph’s Club New York Eau de Parfum, a bold new scent inspired by the energy and sophistication of New York City.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Usher reflected on the personal connection he has to the brand, describing the campaign as more than just a partnership. “It’s a journey come true,” he said. “I couldn’t quite access Ralph. My mom and family couldn’t afford it, so to finally receive a Ralph Lauren shirt was a major treat as a kid.”

The legendary performer also shared memories of early exposure to Ralph Lauren’s world through fashion icons like Tyson Beckford and Naomi Campbell. “I had obviously seen advertisements with Tyson Bedford and Naomi Campbell. That made it aspirational,” he said. “There was just something about them. That was my first introduction to Ralph Lauren. As I grew older, I learned that there was so much more to offer. There was an elegant side.”

The campaign, which aims to capture what Ralph Lauren describes as “the timeless glamour of Manhattan’s golden age,” features Usher dressed in classic Ralph Lauren tailoring, embodying the bold style and refined confidence the scent represents.