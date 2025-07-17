19-Year-Old Woman Arrested in Connection to Shooting Death of Project Pat’s Son

An arrest has been made in the murder of Project Pat’s son, Patrick Houston Jr. According to the U.S. Marshals, 19-year-old Talia Jones was arrested on July 15 in Minneapolis on the charge of Facilitation of First-Degree Murder.

According to Complex, the Memphis Police Department linked Jones to the killing, issuing an arrest warrant. Jones reportedly fought Task Force members while being arrested and was eventually “subdued without injury to anyone involved.”

Patrick Houston Jr. was tragically shot and killed in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee. According to a report from TMZ, the 21-year-old was found dead on January 10 in a park located in Imogene Heights, near Charjean Park. Memphis Police confirmed that Houston was already deceased when they arrived on the scene at around 1:15 p.m.