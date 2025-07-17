Some of the biggest stars in sports and entertainment gathered Wednesday night at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles for the 2025 ESPYS Presented by Capital One. Hosted by comedian Shane Gillis, the live show on ABC celebrated this year’s most powerful stories and achievements in sports.

Simone Biles, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Suni Lee, Ilona Maher, Alexander Ovechkin, the Philadelphia Eagles, and Sloane Stephens were among the top award winners of the evening. Gillis set the tone with a sharp opening monologue, roasting everyone from Aaron Rodgers to Shohei Ohtani.

The night’s highest honors included moving tributes and powerful speeches. Oscar Robertson received the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage for his pivotal role in establishing NBA free agency. Presented by Russell Westbrook, Robertson said, “It is important to do the right thing even if it comes at great personal sacrifice.”

Katie Schumacher-Cawley, head coach of Penn State women’s volleyball, received the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance after leading her team to a national title while battling breast cancer. Her heartfelt message encouraged others to keep showing up and never give up.

David Walters and Erin Regan, two former athletes turned first responders, accepted the Pat Tillman Award for Service. Presented by Angela Bassett, their honor highlighted their bravery during one of Los Angeles’ most devastating fires.

Diana Taurasi and Alex Morgan were both honored with the Icon Award. Morgan thanked the women who paved the way for athletes like her, while Taurasi reflected on her family’s sacrifice and the grit that shaped her journey.

The show also included a touching tribute to ESPN’s Lee Corso, featuring Pat McAfee, Desmond Howard, and Kirk Herbstreit. The USC marching band surprised the crowd with a live performance in his honor.

Performers included Busta Rhymes, Clipse, and GELO, with a powerful In Memoriam tribute led by Tobe Nwigwe and David Michael Wyatt.

The ESPYS continues its tradition of supporting the V Foundation for Cancer Research. Since 1993, ESPN has helped raise over $265 million for the cause.

It was a night of celebration, remembrance, and resilience, proving once again that sports are about more than games — they are about the people who play them and the impact they leave behind.