Akon is making it clear that his futuristic $6 billion Akon City project in Senegal is still alive and progressing, despite speculation suggesting otherwise.

While speaking with TMZ Hip Hop during a recent stop in New York City, the global music star and entrepreneur addressed growing rumors that his highly publicized development had collapsed. He acknowledged delays but emphasized that the project is far from canceled. “It’s misinformation,” Akon said, rejecting the idea that Akon City has been abandoned.

He pushed back against critics, comparing some of them to “Killmonger-type” characters intent on tearing down forward-looking African-led initiatives. According to Akon, many of the negative narratives come from those who are threatened by the vision of global Black excellence. “There’s resistance any time a project is led by us on this scale,” he explained.

Akon also mentioned that major investors are still at the table and stressed the need to protect their trust and momentum. He believes the pressure to question or discredit Akon City reflects a broader challenge that ambitious, Black-led international ventures often face.

Though progress may be slower than expected, Akon insists the dream remains intact and in motion.