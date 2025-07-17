adidas Basketball has introduced the Anthony Edwards 1 Low “Preloved Lime,” a vibrant new colorway that continues the NBA star’s growing legacy in performance footwear. Set to release on July 19, the shoe retails for $110 and will be available on adidas.com, in select adidas stores, and at partner retailers.

The “Preloved Lime” design reflects Edwards’ tireless commitment to excellence, blending futuristic styling with elite performance features tailored to his game. Built for dynamic movement, the shoe includes a bold Generative Support Wing for stability, Light Boost cushioning for maximum energy return, and a herringbone outsole for top-tier grip.

This release reaffirms adidas Basketball’s focus on athlete-driven innovation and celebrates Anthony Edwards as a rising face of the brand.