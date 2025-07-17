Benny The Butcher is back with Summertime Butch 2, the latest installment in his seasonal series, released in celebration of “716 Day.” The project arrives less than two months after Excelsior, which included collaborations with Styles P, Boldy James, and his BSF crew.

With Summertime Butch 2, the Griselda rapper delivers a stacked tracklist featuring Westside Gunn, Bun B, Mike Will Made It, G Herbo, Daringer, Bink, ElCamino, Duckman, and OT The Real. Benny also dropped the video for “East Side Butch” (Freestyle), keeping the momentum strong.

The new project marks his second solo release of the year and reinforces Benny’s status as one of hip-hop’s most consistent voices. Summertime Butch 2 is now streaming on all major platforms.