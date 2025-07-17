Travis Scott, Justin Bieber, and Clipse are all set to make significant moves on next week’s Billboard 200 chart.

According to early projections, Scott’s JACKBOYS 2 will take the top spot with 253,000 equivalent album units, 188,000 of which come from merch box sales. The Cactus Jack compilation includes appearances from Playboi Carti, Future, Tyla, Vybz Kartel, and more.

Justin Bieber’s SWAG is expected to debut at No. 2 with 165,000 equivalent album units. With only 6,500 coming from album sales, most of the total is driven by streaming, accounting for nearly 200 million on-demand streams. SWAG is Bieber’s first album since 2021’s Justice.

Rounding out the top five, Clipse’s Let God Sort Em Out is projected to open at No. 4 with 90,000 equivalent album units, including 40,000 in album sales. This marks the duo’s first studio album in 16 years and ties their career-high from their 2002 debut Lord Willin’.

The projected debuts showcase a strong week in music, as all three artists mark significant returns with highly anticipated projects.