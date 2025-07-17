With fans showing out in a big way, the legendary Cash Money Millionaires, Birdman, Mannie Fresh, Juvenile, B.G. and Turk, are hitting the road harder than ever, expanding their highly anticipated 30th Anniversary Tour. Proving once again that “Cash Money Records is still takin’ over for the ’99 and the 2000s,” the iconic New Orleans crew is back to celebrate three decades of game-changing music and Southern rap dominance.

Founded in 1991 by Bryan “Birdman” Williams and Ronald “Slim” Williams, Cash Money Records evolved from a local hustle into a global powerhouse, shaping the careers of heavyweights and defining an era of Hip Hop that still resonates today.

This anniversary run isn’t just a victory lap; it’s a celebration of a cultural movement. Joining the tour for select dates are some serious East Coast heavy-hitters: The Lox, Beanie Sigel, Freeway, and Young Gunz, bringing together two coasts of raw, authentic Hip Hop under one roof.

Newly Announced Tour Dates:

July 25 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

– Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena July 26 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

– Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse July 27 – Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Arena

– Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Arena July 31 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

– Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena August 8 – Elmont, NY – UBS Arena

– Elmont, NY – UBS Arena August 15 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

– Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum August 16 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

– Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena August 17 – Miami, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

Get ready to relive the era of platinum grills, blinged-out videos, and undeniable Southern heat. The Cash Money legacy is alive, loud, and back outside.