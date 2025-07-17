Another day, another lawsuit situation. Damon Dash is under growing legal pressure after failing to follow through on a federal court order tied to a multi-million dollar lawsuit. According to court documents filed July 14 and reported by AllHipHop, Dash has not submitted required ownership records needed to begin auctioning off his business assets. Without those documents, the U.S. Marshal’s Office cannot proceed with the sale.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert Lehrburger called out Dash’s repeated delays, citing a “pattern of non-compliance and delay,” and has now ordered the former Roc-A-Fella Records executive to appear in Manhattan federal court on July 31 at 10 a.m. If Dash does not show up, the court may issue a warrant for his arrest and add financial penalties. He can avoid that outcome by filing the required paperwork no later than July 30.

The dispute centers on the 2019 film Dear Frank, a project from which Dash was removed but later claimed ownership. That move led to a lawsuit from filmmaker Josh Webber and Muddy Water Pictures, who accused Dash of copyright infringement and defamation. In 2022, the court hit Dash with an $805,000 judgment after he missed court deadlines and declined to participate in mediation.

Matters escalated earlier this year after Dash made public remarks about Webber during an appearance on the Earn Your Leisure podcast. The comments triggered a new legal response and led to a $4 million default judgment in Webber’s favor.

To recover the damages, the court approved the sale of Dash’s shares in multiple companies, including Dash Films Inc., Bluroc LLC, Blakroc LLC, Lebanon Improvements LLC, Ocean East Improvements LLC, and 1996 Songs LLC. Additionally, Poppington LLC was ordered to surrender copyright certificates tied to several film projects. According to Webber’s legal team, those documents have yet to be delivered.

In a recent court motion, Webber’s attorneys asked the judge to issue a warrant and hand control of Dash’s disputed assets to the U.S. Marshal. Although Dash sold his one-third ownership in Roc-A-Fella Records for just over $1 million in December 2024, the proceeds were absorbed by previous debts owed to New York State and did not satisfy the outstanding court judgment.

