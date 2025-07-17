We TV and ALLBLK have released the official trailer and key art for Season 2 of Deb’s House, the hit music competition series created by legendary music executive Deb Antney. The new season premieres Friday, August 22 at 9:30 p.m. ET, streaming on ALLBLK and AMC+ the same day.

While the first season highlighted rising stars in hip-hop, Season 2 shifts the spotlight to R&B. Ms. Deb is on the hunt for her next vocal superstar, and only the most talented and determined will make it through the pressure-filled experience of Deb’s House.

Joining Antney this season are three major names in music. Her son and rapper Waka Flocka Flame, powerhouse singer Keke Wyatt, and LeLee Lyons of SWV will step in as guest judges, offering mentorship and industry insight to the competitors.

The selected artists will move into Deb’s House, where they’ll face intense vocal boot camps, live performance challenges, and high-stakes eliminations. With no room for shortcuts, the competition promises to reveal which rising artist is ready to become Deb Antney’s next R&B protégé.

Deb’s House is executive produced by Deb Antney for Tag Multimedia, with Rasheed J. Daniel of TeamSheed Productions also serving as executive producer. The show is part of We TV and ALLBLK’s continued push into unscripted, talent-driven programming.