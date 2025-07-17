This is just crazy. But before you raise hell, just understand that the people in power from the top down control the Justice Department. And THAT U.S. Department of Justice is now requesting a sentence of just one day behind bars for Brett Hankison, the former Louisville police officer convicted in connection with the botched raid that led to the death of Breonna Taylor.

Hankison was found guilty on three counts of felony wanton endangerment after firing 10 shots blindly into Taylor’s apartment during the March 2020 raid. However, the DOJ is arguing that since Hankison was not directly responsible for Taylor’s death, a minimal sentence is appropriate.

“While he was part of the team executing the warrant, Defendant Hankison did not shoot Ms. Taylor and is not otherwise responsible for her death,” the DOJ wrote in court filings ahead of his scheduled sentencing on Monday, July 21.

Prosecutors further claimed that this case is unique, stating, “Counsel is unaware of another prosecution in which a police officer has been charged with depriving the rights of another person under the Fourth Amendment for returning fire and not injuring anyone.”

The proposed sentence would mean Hankison would receive credit for time already served and would not return to jail. The DOJ is also recommending three years of supervised probation.

The filing was signed by Harmeet Dhillon, a Trump-era appointee who currently leads the Civil Rights Division, and a senior official within the department. According to CNN, neither official was involved in the original case or typically handles sentencing recommendations.

Breonna Taylor was fatally shot during a late-night raid at her Louisville home while officers were attempting to serve a warrant connected to her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker III. Believing intruders were breaking in, Walker fired a shot, prompting officers to return fire. Taylor was struck multiple times and died at the scene. Walker was initially charged with attempted murder and assault, but those charges were later dropped.

Though Hankison was held accountable for his reckless behavior during the raid, many continue to question whether true justice has been served in the case that sparked national outcry and reignited the movement for police accountability.