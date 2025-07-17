Tonight at The 2025 ESPY Awards, Gatorade named incoming Duke basketball star Cameron Boozer and BYU cross country and track & field commit Jane Hedengren as the 2024-25 Gatorade Best Male and Female Players of the Year. The pair were honored live on stage by Olympic gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Super Bowl champion Matthew Stafford, joining an elite group of past winners that includes Jayson Tatum, Candace Parker, Cooper Flagg and Ava Brown.

Representing Christopher Columbus High School in Florida, Boozer stood out for his dominance on the court and leadership off it. The 6-foot-10 power forward averaged 22.1 points, 11.8 rebounds and led his team to a fourth straight Class 7A state title. Boozer, a Naismith Trophy semifinalist and Team USA Hoop Summit member, is ranked as the No. 2 recruit in the Class of 2025 and has maintained a 4.82 weighted GPA. He also volunteers with youth ministries at his church and tutors fellow students in algebra and geometry.

Hedengren, from Timpview High School in Utah, is one of the most decorated distance runners in high school history. She won the Nike Cross Nationals Final by a record margin and broke multiple national records in the mile, 2-mile, 3K and 5K. Her standout performances in both cross country and track & field earned her the rare distinction of being named Gatorade National Player of the Year in two sports. A leader in her community, Hedengren volunteers with the Road Runner Junior Club and supports church youth programs. She has a 3.79 weighted GPA.

Gatorade’s Chief Brand Officer Anuj Bhasin said, “Gatorade Player of the Year recognizes exceptional athletes who are paving the way for the future of sport. Cameron and Jane represent the very best of what the next generation can be—on and off the field.”

The announcement capped a weeklong celebration in Los Angeles where the 12 Gatorade National Players of the Year were honored with exclusive events, styling sessions, and red carpet moments at the ESPYS. Athletes also participated in an immersive field day powered by the Gatorade Sports Science Institute, working with stars like Karl-Anthony Towns, Lisa Leslie and Abby Wambach to learn about hydration and performance science.

To learn more or nominate a student athlete, visit playeroftheyear.gatorade.com.