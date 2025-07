The WNBA is bringing significant star power to its 2025 All-Star Game this Saturday in Indianapolis. Grammy-nominated rapper GloRilla will headline the halftime performance at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, while global artist BIA is set to perform her hit “WE ON GO” before tip-off. Both concerts will be broadcast live on ABC.

From the court to the stage, it’s a celebration of stars ⭐



