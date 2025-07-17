Two decades after Jeezy helped define the trap genre with Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101, the Atlanta legend is back to elevate the sound that changed hip-hop. On July 26, exactly 20 years after the album’s release, Jeezy will drop TM:101 Live, a full symphonic reimagining of his classic debut.

Teaming up with GRAMMY and EMMY winner Adam Blackstone and acclaimed composer Derrick Hodge, Jeezy transforms fan favorites like “Go Crazy,” “My Hood,” and “Soul Survivor” into cinematic orchestral pieces. The reinterpretation, performed with the Color of Noize Orchestra, bridges street grit with classical sophistication.

“20 years in the game, it’s more than music—it’s purpose. And that is and always has been to inspire and elevate the culture!” Jeezy reflects. “Thank you to those who never stop believing!”

TM:101 Live is more than a nostalgia play. It’s available as a limited orange vinyl via Fat Beats, a purple vinyl exclusive to Urban Outfitters, and on all streaming platforms. The new project is also the heart of Jeezy’s sold-out TM:101 Live tour, a black-tie, symphony-backed celebration of hip-hop’s depth and resilience.

Originally released in 2005, Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101 debuted at No. 1 on the Rap and R&B charts, and No. 2 on the Billboard 200. With songs like “Trap or Die” and “Soul Survivor,” the album helped define a sound and a movement.

“20 years of victories, struggles, and growth—every setback was worth it,” Jeezy says. “If I could talk to my younger self in ’05, I’d say: ‘They might hear you in ’05, but in 2025, they gon’ feel you!’ You’re doing God’s work! Keep going!”

Now, with TM:101 Live, Jeezy shows that the ambition behind trap music deserves not only mainstream respect but classical reverence.