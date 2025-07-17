Jennifer Lopez is getting real about her romantic future, and it may no longer include wedding bells.

During a stop on her This Is Me…Now European tour in Bilbao, Spain on July 15, the multi-talented performer responded to a fan holding a sign that read, “J.Lo, marry me?” with an honest and revealing comment. “I think I’m done with that,” she said to the crowd. “I’ve tried that a few times.”

At 55, Lopez has experienced love in the spotlight more than once. She has been married four times—to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003, Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014, and most recently, to actor Ben Affleck. Lopez and Anthony share 17-year-old twins, Max and Emme.

Her relationship with Affleck made headlines when the two reignited their early 2000s romance and tied the knot in Las Vegas in July 2022. However, their reunion was short-lived. The pair reportedly separated in spring 2024 and finalized their divorce in early 2025.

In a previous interview, Lopez reflected on embracing life on her own. “Now I’m excited when you say you’re just going to be on your own,” she said. “Yes, I’m not looking for anybody because of everything that I’ve done over the past 25, 30 years, being in these different challenging situations. What can I do when it’s just me flying on my own… what if I’m just free?”

Exactly. What if.