New Era Cap has announced an expanded partnership with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, naming him the company’s first-ever “Director of Billustration” and granting him an investment stake. This marks a new chapter in their relationship, which began in 2018 during Allen’s rookie year.

Allen’s first move in this new role includes the release of a special edition 9FORTY® Billustration Team Cap, designed by the 2024 NFL MVP himself. The cap launch was timed to debut on July 16 in celebration of Buffalo’s 716 Day.

“Buffalo has become home for me and giving back to the community through my partnership with New Era means a lot,” said Allen. “The long-term partnership we have built over the years is personal. New Era has believed in me since I was a rookie, and I believe in the brand and where we are going. In my new role as Director of Billustration, I want to create something that connects football, fashion, and the amazing kids who inspire me every day.”

Partnering with Oishei Children’s Hospital and the Patricia Allen Fund, Allen will wear unique versions of the Billustration cap at each Bills home game. These versions, custom-designed by OCH patients, will be auctioned after each game with proceeds going directly to critical care services for children and families in Western New York.

The cap design was inspired by a viral hand-drawn Bills logo sketch by Allen, and the announcement was unveiled in a two-minute film featuring appearances from New Era executives and filmed at their Buffalo headquarters.

“Josh has been a valued member of the New Era family since his rookie season and we are beyond excited to deepen our partnership and expand our future together,” said Chris Koch, CEO at New Era. “His new role at the company and unique vision will continue to strengthen our core values to be a progressive, authentic, and disruptive brand, while we find creative ways to give back to the local Buffalo community and beyond.”

To commemorate his new position, Allen also launched his first professional LinkedIn page, which will spotlight his creative contributions and future New Era collaborations.

The limited-edition 9FORTY® Billustration Team Cap is available now in white and blue at neweracap.com.