Hip hop icon and multi-platinum hitmaker Kardinal Offishall is turning up the summer heat with his newest release “SOAK,” a sultry, Amapiano and Afrobeats-infused anthem that follows the reggae and dancehall-tinged “LET EM OUT.” Both tracks are from his long-awaited EP Everyday, Sometimes.

Teaming up with platinum-certified artist and TV star Rotimi and rising newcomer Ocean Banks, Kardinal takes listeners into a vibe where insecurities fade and that confident, sexy energy takes center stage. “SOAK” is pure feel-good energy; a soundtrack for summer that’s all about movement, mood, and magnetic connection.

“In a time when real connection feels rare and true sensuality is harder than ever to experience, enter the summer banger ‘SOAK’!” says Kardinal, who’s also shaping today’s musical landscape as a Global A&R Executive at Def Jam Records.

Inspired by the energy of Toronto house parties, block parties, club nights, and the electric Caribana vibes, “SOAK” is that cool dip in a heatwave—sweaty, intimate, and effortlessly smooth.