While Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star Ketel Marte was representing the National League in Tuesday night’s All-Star Game, his Arizona home was being targeted in a bold burglary.

Scottsdale Police confirmed they’re investigating a “high-dollar residential burglary” at a property registered to Marte near Shea Boulevard and 64th Street. The crime took place while Marte and his family were in Atlanta, where the veteran second baseman delivered a two-run RBI double in his first at-bat of the Midsummer Classic.

Police reported signs of forced entry and say “numerous” personal items, including jewelry, were stolen. No one was home at the time, and the investigation remains ongoing.

This disturbing incident comes just weeks after another highly personal violation involving Marte made headlines. A fan at Chase Field was ejected and permanently banned from the stadium after taunting Marte about his late mother during a game. The unacceptable behavior led to swift action by the Diamondbacks organization and highlighted growing concerns around player safety and respect.

Despite the off-field distractions, Marte continues to be a key contributor for Arizona, both on the field and as a respected presence in the clubhouse. Fans and teammates alike are rallying behind him as he navigates what’s become an emotionally charged stretch, on and off the diamond.